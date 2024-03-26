Kaysen Stevens, co-owner of the mobile boutique “Not A Thrift Store,” and his brother embark on a journey across Idaho, infusing the van life with a dash of retail.

The Stevens brothers, who often spend nights in their bus-turned-store, bring their innovative fashion experience to various Idaho locales after a successful start in Utah.

Their rolling retail adventure began in Utah with a $1,000 bus purchase by the younger Stevens when he was just 15, initially meant as a hangout spot. It has since evolved into a mobile boutique, ready to make its maiden voyage out of state.

The bus first stopped in Idaho Falls on Friday at Sneakezy from 2 to 7 p.m., complete with a food truck, supercar showcase and sneaker sale. The next day, Saturday, shoppers in Rexburg visited them at Thrifted Lennons from 1 to 6 p.m.

On Monday, Twin Falls residents found the mobile shop at Coram deo Coffee from 2 to 7 p.m., where they enjoyed a unique blend of coffee and curated clothing.

The tour culminates in Nampa at Smash Court Pickleball on Tuesday.

According to their Instagram, the “End of Tour Warehouse Party” offers more than just shopping — it’s an event filled with activities including a skate ramp, pickleball court, DJ, arcade and the unveiling of unreleased Nats clothing. The celebration, which also features free Dutch Bros coffee and giveaways, promises to be an engaging fusion of community, coffee and couture.

As “Not A Thrift Store” ventures through Idaho, the Stevens brothers continue to redefine the retail space with their commitment to mobility, sustainability and a personalized touch, inviting everyone to experience their unique take on van life and vintage fashion.