Idahoans voted overwhelmingly for Republicans in the election on Tuesday to represent them at the state and federal levels.

Here is a closer look at who won each race.

United States Senate:

Mike Crapo

United States House of Representatives:

Mike Simpson

Governor:

Brad Little

Lieutenant Governor:

Scott Bedke

Secretary of State:

Phil McGrane

Attorney General:

Raúl Labrador

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Debbie Critchfield