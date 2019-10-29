Number of students on campus continues to grow

Compared to last fall, campus enrollment increased by 1.8%, from 20,226 to 20,592.

Brett Crandall, the Media Relations and Campus Communication Manager for BYU-Idaho, said, “The university is happy more students are choosing to come to BYU-Idaho, where they can receive an education that allows them to grow both academically and spiritually.”

4,543 campus-based students also take online courses or do internships off-campus.

Of the roughly 20,000 students, 9,653 are male and 10,573 are female. Married students make up 25% of the student population.

Online enrollment also increased alongside on-campus enrollment. Last fall, there were 13,524 students enrolled online. This fall, there are 13,952: a 3.2% increase.

According to the news release announcing this information, “Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed, in large part, to BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis.”