October movies at the Romance

Skulls, pumpkins, ghosts and ghouls are popping up on the streets and homes around Rexburg. Throughout the month of October, the historic Romance Theater on Main Street will show five classic Halloween films.

Tickets to each show are $2: an option for friends, family or dates. Showtimes for each movie can be found here.

October 11: “Jaws”

Reportedly based on the terrifying shark attacks that claimed five lives around Jersey Shore in 1916, JAWS tells the tale of a murderous great white shark.

October 12: “Hocus Pocus”

1993 Disney film starring Sarah Jessica Parker is a “horror fantasy comedy.”

According to disney.fandom.com, Hocus Pocus “tells the story of a Halloween-hating teenager named Max Dennison, who inadvertently resurrects three witches from their temporary death and must risk his life to protect his sister, Dani, and defeat them with the help of a classmate crush, a friendly zombie, and an immortal black cat.”

October 18: “Bride of Frankenstein”

1935 sequel to Mary Shelley’s original Frankenstein. The twisted Dr. Henry Frankenstein is persuaded by an even more tortured colleague to create a bride for his infamous monster.

October 19: “Nightmare Before Christmas”

1993 animated Disney film where Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town discovers the land of Christmas Town. He goes about trying to copy Christmas.

October 21: “Hocus Pocus”

See above description.

October 31: “Coco”

2017 Disney/Pixar animated film. A young boy travels to the land of his deceased ancestors on the Day of the Dead. The movie uncovers the importance of family traditions and learning from the past through music and song.

The Romance Theater is located at 2 E Main St.