Odd jobs for a ring

He had barely made a down payment for an engagement ring when BYU-Idaho closed campus for the remainder of Winter Semester 2020, trimming his income.

During his fourth week of employment, McKay Poulsen, a freshman studying chemistry, heard his shift coordinators and boss predict the Testing Center would not be open the following week. Not long after, a mass message was sent out to Testing Center employees informing them they were closing for the rest of the semester.

He had recently arranged payment plans for his woman’s rock when he received the news.

The Testing Center continued to pay its employees for their scheduled hours until the end of the semester. Once a week, Poulsen would meet with his shift coordinators for an hour and talk about their favorite things from that week’s devotional.

“That’s all we had to do to get our money,” he said.

He typically worked 15 to 20 hours a week, but with the Testing Center closed, he sought new employment. He worried whether he should stay in Rexburg and try to find a job, or move home to Twin Falls, Idaho.

Cheyenne Gilbert, his soon-to-be fiancée, and a senior studying biomedical science, worried with him. They prayed together and debated him paying rent in Rexburg or living almost three hours apart, as she stayed home in Rigby, Idaho.

He decided to move home and began doing yard work for his parents. Later his neighborhood’s homeowner association hired him to dig a ditch, helping him pay off the engagement ring.

“Now we see each other every weekend, maybe,” Gilbert said.

While working in the yard, Poulsen received a new mass message from the Testing Center explaining its closure for Spring Semester 2020. The only employees that would remain on the payroll were already assigned to online testing and proctoring.

Poulsen, along with many other co-workers, lost his income for spring.

The Testing Center guaranteed all employees their positions as soon as it reopened, but for the time being, they encouraged everyone to look for new employment.

Poulsen had received emails from the school in March providing information about student employment and understood one email to explain that students already employed would continue to be paid throughout spring semester.

“That changed,” he said. “I guess people stopped paying their tithing.”

As Idaho reopens in phases, Poulsen believes the Testing Center will open soon, but only with a limited number of employees. For now, he works for a lawn and tree maintenance company to pay off the ring. He plans to propose as soon as the ring arrives.

They currently plan to marry in August.