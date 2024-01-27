Conservation officers discovered four shot mule deer near Teton Canyon in Freemont County during the first week of January.

Three of the deer were dead and left to waste while one was still alive but mortally injured.

No hunting seasons were open when these deer were shot.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for any information that citizens might have regarding who shot the deer.

Any information can be reported to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website, or the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-360-2854.

Citizens can report information related to poaching anonymously and may be eligible for cash rewards if the information leads to a citation for the poaching incident.

“The Teton Canyon deer herd had a rough winter last year and are currently focused on foraging, making them easy targets,” said Charlie Anderson, a conservation officer. “It is particularly sad to see a crime like this happen when populations are down, and most people are doing their best to help the deer herds recover by leaving them undisturbed.”