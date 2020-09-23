With flexibility as one of the key ideas behind both offices, the Offices of General Education and Interdisciplinary Studies push students to become well-rounded disciples of Jesus Christ while exploring different educational fields.

Students interested in learning more about the general education courses or interdisciplinary studies programs can visit the Academic Advising Office in Chapman 101, schedule online or call (208) 496-1411.

This article pulls information from the BYU-I academic catalog and the individual office webpages.

General Education

According to the general education page on the BYU-Idaho website, “Students may choose between 3-6 credits (for a total of 15 exploratory credits) in the following three areas: Natural Science, Arts and Humanities, and Social Science. This gives students the opportunity to take more courses that complement their major and career interests. This can help students determine if their declared major is the right fit for them early in their educational experience.”

Interdisciplinary Studies

As a customizable degree interdisciplinary studies, or IDS, “prepares students for a wide variety of careers after graduation,” according to Danae Romrell, the department’s Dean.

However, she recommends students start an Interdisciplinary studies degree with a specific career in mind, so they can carefully plan for that field with the appropriate classes and emphases.

“One student talked about how he had been worried that choosing the IDS degree would make it harder for him to find employment, but now that he was graduating he was finding the opposite to be true,” Romrell said. “He found there were more options for employment because he had skills and knowledge in several different areas.”

Romrell said that’s not the only student who has found success with an IDS degree. She said other students have found great jobs, went to graduate school and had positive experiences with the degree in general.

According to Romrell, “The IDS degree can be a great option for preparing for future employment when you carefully select employable skills and make them a part of your degree.”