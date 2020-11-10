BYU-I asks students to be safe with holiday travel

In an official notice sent from BYU-Idaho, the school asked that students be safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic while planning their Thanksgiving trips and celebrations.

BYU-I requested that students familiarize themselves with the risks of travel, such as traveling with people who are not members of the same household, touching surfaces that may have been touched by someone with the virus and areas filled with people such as airports and bus/train stations, among other things.

They also warned that people with COVID-19 may appear to have no symptoms and that all should be aware of this.

They ask that all wear a mask when traveling with people, not of the same household.

If students are in the midst of deciding whether or not to travel, they are invited to consult the Student Scenarios webpage.