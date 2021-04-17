Official Notice: BYU-Idaho to continue following COVID-19 guidelines

On April 16 BYU-Idaho sent a notice to students restating that the school would continue to follow Eastern Idaho Public Health District guidelines for COVID-19. It also encouraged students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The notice states, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to students and employees for your efforts to learn and work while adhering to COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines over the last year. There is much to be hopeful about as we begin spring semester! As the vaccination rollout strategy continues, we must remain vigilant. The CDC directs that we should keep taking precautions even as individuals are fully vaccinated. As we continue to be united in our efforts, we will each contribute to achieving a successful semester together.

“Campus health and safety protocols continue to be required for spring semester. Face coverings are required inside all campus buildings and outside where physical distancing cannot be achieved. For everyone’s safety, there can be no exceptions. Please continue following good hygiene practices.

“Students and employees are asked to carefully follow the recommended health guidance established by Eastern Idaho Public Health while on campus and when in the community. BYU-Idaho is working closely with EIPH to receive guidance as we determine the best ways to keep campus safe and offer on-campus classes and activities. EIPH’s thresholds, including active cases and hospital bed capacity, are key indicators to watch. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust policies and practices as appropriate.”

The notice also provided information on vaccines available at the Student Health Center. They ended the notice by providing guidelines for church attendance and suggestions for Home Evening and other activities.

“COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Student Health Center. The Church urges its members to be good global citizens and help quell the pandemic by safeguarding themselves and others through immunization. Individuals are responsible to make their own decision about vaccination. In making that determination, we recommend that, where possible, they counsel with a competent medical professional about their personal circumstance and need. Appointments can be made by calling (208) 496-9330.

“Face coverings are required during all church meetings, including Sunday meetings and weeknight meetings and appointments. There are no exceptions. Those unable or unwilling to wear masks should coordinate with their respective ecclesiastical leader to determine if an accommodation is available to participate in meetings online.

“Gathering in small group activities without following proper safety protocols is one of the main ways the virus is spreading. To participate in safe gathering activities, please sign up for a variety of campus-sponsored home evening activities. In addition to home evening, wards can schedule small group activities—such as laser tag, archery tag, and more—on days other than Monday by contacting studentsupport@byui.edu. When campus safety protocols are followed, these types of gatherings are low risk.

“BYU-Idaho will continue to provide fun and safe weekend activities. You can find a list of things to do on the university’s I-Belong webpage and app. Large parties and apartment gatherings that exceed occupancy limits, violate EIPH’s recommendations, and disregard established health and safety protocols are not permitted.”