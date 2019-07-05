Oh honey, the Senior Showcase

Megan Smith, a senior studying communication, created The Honey Project.

“The goal was to inspire women and families to create memories with their children,” Smith said.

Smith worked on the business collateral, such as the logo, direct mailer and a business card. She also had examples of what people would be crafting with their children.

“A lot of the research that I did prior to working on this project said a lot of parents these days want their kids to be involved in hands-on activities,” Smith said. “The parents want to be there with them, but can’t because they’re working or busy. This is a way to help them out.”

Smith hopes to continue this project after she graduates and turn it into a legitimate business.