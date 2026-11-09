Olive Garden opens location in Rexburg

The front parking lot of the Rexburg Olive Garden. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

Olive Garden opened its first Rexburg location on Monday, Nov. 9, at 590 Mikan Drive, adding another popular restaurant chain to the city's dining scene.

According to an Aug. 6 report by Michael Carruth of East Idaho News, the restaurant is expected to accommodate up to 208 customers. According to the report, construction superintendent Kevin Rambo estimated the project cost at $4 million.

Ashton Warath, a freshman studying digital marketing, said she is excited about Olive Garden.

“I think it's another option for people to go on dates and have good food,” Warath said.

Olive Garden sign in parking lot next to Mikan Drive. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

Anna Maria Guillen, a sophomore studying hospitality and tourism, said she is excited about the opening.

“I love pasta, so Olive Garden is pretty good," Guillen said. “I think it will bring just more variety."

Olive Garden's menu includes pasta dishes, soups, salads and its signature breadsticks. With the new Rexburg location, students and residents will no longer have to drive to Idaho Falls to dine at Olive Garden.