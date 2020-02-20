On your mark. Get set. Go!

The snow in Rexburg doesn’t keep BYU-Idaho students from running. A group of students gathers together on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays to run together on the indoor track in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Tyler Payne, a junior studying accounting, explained that the main purpose of the group was not to train students for the Olympics but rather to help create a bond for fellow runners.

“This group isn’t for competing, this group is for enjoyment and the social aspect of it,” Payne said. “You can enjoy running, running does not have to be a chore if you don’t want it to be.”

The group of students gather together, tie their laces and hit the blue and grey indoor track as they stick together for warm-ups, sprints, and cooldowns.

These ongoing practices are to help the group train for an upcoming half marathon.

Jessica Reid, a freshman studying business finance, and one of the runners from the group, explains that she and others benefit from joining the group because it helps beginning runners and those interested running a half marathon.

If anyone is interested in running with this group, contact Tyler Payne at (210)-887-7057 or contact the activities office.