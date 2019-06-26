One of the faces behind devotional

Devotional occurs every week at BYU-Idaho, and sometimes things don’t go according to plan. Kylie Smoot, a junior studying communication, works for University Relations and is in charge of planning devotional every week.

Smoot helps run devotional and the luncheon; picks who reads the scripture and who says the prayer to open devotional, who sits on the stand; and manages all accommodations for the speaker.

Smoot strengthens her testimony by seeing the process of planning devotional.

“I’m able to see the process of how each professor or each speaker comes up with the final product that they present at devotional,” Smoot said. “I am able to see how these professors edit and revise to figure out the best way possible and the best messages possible to help our students and the school as a whole.”

Smoot plans the big things behind devotional such as picking people for prayers and scriptures, but she also helps in supplying the little things. One particular time Smoot recalls was when Elder Holland came to speak, and he was very particular about the mints and cough drops he had to have.

“It’s cool to see all the little things that happen backstage that nobody realizes — down to making sure there are tissues on the stand or a glass of water or making sure everyone goes to the bathroom beforehand, so no one gets up in the middle of it,” Smoot said.

Smoot believes that her job has taught her skills that will be able to help her after she graduates from BYU-I.

“Having this job has taught me to seize every opportunity, no matter how far-fetched you think it is,” Smoot said. “I think it’s important to follow your dreams and have a vision of the best you want to be and take those little steps to get there. This job is exactly what I want to do, and it’s a stepping stone for bigger and better opportunities.”