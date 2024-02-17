Representatives from Utah Valley University’s Master of Public Administration will visit BYU-Idaho on Wednesday to talk to students about opportunities their online MPA program offers and to answer questions.

The meeting will be in Ricks 147 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

The online program takes 16 months to two years to complete and according to the program’s website, “Utah residents and non-residents pay the same affordable tuition rate for the 36-credit program.”

With the MPA degree, students can also earn graduate certificates in Healthcare Administration, Emergency Management/Homeland Security or Higher Education Leadership.

To obtain an accurate head count, they are asking participants to register beforehand with this link.