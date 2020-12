On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Maria Lopez Lara, an online freshman studying Applied Health, passed away at 48 years old.

Lopez Lara lived in Chihuahua, Mexico, with her family. Her husband, Richard, emailed the Dean of Students Office to make them aware of her passing. The Office did not receive any more information.

Lopez Lara will be deeply missed by friends and family. Prayers of love and comfort are sent to her family and loved ones.