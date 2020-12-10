Online student Paul Boyd Leishman passes away

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Paul Boyd Leishman, an online student at BYU-Idaho, passed away. He lived in Wellsville, Utah, grew up in the state and raised a family there with his wife Gay Mauchley.

They married in 1987, and together they raised three children and have seen the birth of two grandchildren.

Leishman was 57 years old and was a junior studying applied business management. According to his obituary, he was light-hearted and loved joking around.

Throughout his life, he worked in the motorsport industry, as a dairy farmer, as a purchasing manager, and he volunteered with the Cache County Search and Rescue and the Cache County Sheriff’s office.

“Paul was a true farmer and saw the value in a strong work ethic,” According to his obituary. “He valued hard work and sacrificed his time for those around him.”

Leishman loved being with his family and he loved sports. The two passions merged when he was able to coach for both his kids’ and grandkids’ sports teams.

Funeral services took place on Dec. 8 at noon. Leishman is buried at the Logan Cemetery in Logan, Utah.