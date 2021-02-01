Open Mic Night: A fun event for everyone

Open Mic Night is held every Tuesday night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center from 7 to 8:30.

BYU-Idaho puts on a variety of activities for students, one of them being Open Mic Night. This weekly campus event gives students the opportunity to come and enjoy good music or share their musical talents on stage.

“I think it‘s a good activity to go to because there’s lots of support and it gets people out of their comfort zone,” said Kate Bennion, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies. “Even if you’ve never done it before, people will still just be super supportive.”

Open Mic Night serves as an activity for students to show off their musical talents with fellow students.

“The cool thing about Open Mic Night is it really gives everybody an opportunity,” said Bowen Oswald, a sophomore studying biomedical science.

Those who participate in Open Mic Night get more out of it than just having fun with friends.

Oswald, who performs live music, said it gave him the chance to practice songs in front of people.

In regard to performing with friends at Open Mic Night, Bennion said, “I felt like it was a really good opportunity to build those friendships and to learn more about another person.”

Open Mic Night is a COVID-19-safe activity. While other activities across campus have been canceled due to the virus, Open Mic Night remains functional with adaptations such as wearing masks and enforcing social distancing.

An article published by the University of Oxford in March 2020 explained that COVID-19 has brought people together through music. “Research has shown that making music can be beneficial for people in a number of ways — including… establishing connections with others.”

Open Mic Night is an event intended to be a fun, uplifting activity where students can come and forget about the stresses and worries of life for an hour and a half.

“Yes! 100%! I would (recommend Open Mic Night) because it is something that everyone can participate in.” Bennion said.