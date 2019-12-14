Open swim meet brings students together

The Hart pool filled with screams and splashes when the BYU-Idaho competitive Open Swim Sprint Meet took place on Saturday morning, Dec. 7.

The meet held several events, including a 25 and 50-yard event for each stroke, an individual medley consisting of 25 yards of every stroke and 100-yard events with prizes and relays.

About 20 swimmers filled the pool. One of them, Sierra Hawkins, a junior studying elementary education, started swimming when she was 10. She went to the meet to test her abilities.

“I really think about just wanting to improve myself when competing against others,” Hawkins said.

For those who came specifically to become involved with the swim team, this meet gave them a chance to meet fellow swimmers and compete.

Keith Dickson, a freshman studying exercise physiology, feels excited to join the swim team next semester.

“I just love swimming honestly,” Dickson said. “I love the competition; I missed the ability to swim with other people now that I’m not really part of an actual team, and this is a perfect time to start getting to know people and making friends.”

Dickson enjoys the camaraderie that comes from being a part of a team.

“I love people,” he said. “I love being able to push and help people grow their abilities and capacities so I’m super excited about it.”

More information on intramurals’ competitive swimming activities can be found on the BYU-I website.

“There’s not really any other sport that’s like it,” Dickson said. “You’re weightless in the water; it’s just kind of otherworldly when you’re finally in the water and you’re just swimming.”