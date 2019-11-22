Opera Scenes takes stage

BYU-Idaho students who participated in the Opera Scenes class portrayed their practiced expressive emotions, gestures and facial expressions at the performances on Nov. 15 and 16.

David Olsen, the stage director and instructor of the Opera Styles class said this class puts together a performance almost every semester where class members perform scenes from different operas.

“Sometimes we focus on doing a wide range of musical styles and languages, and others, like this semester, we focus more on an extended portion of a particular show,” Olsen said. “In this case, we are doing a condensed version of the show ‘The Marriage of Figaro, by Mozart, in addition to a couple of other shorter scenes by Puccini and Monteverdi.”

The students performed the following:

– La Bohéme by Giacomo by Puccini

–L’Incoronazione di Poppea by Claudio Monteverdi

–The Marriage of Figaro by W.A. Mozart

Translations of the Italian lyrics displayed on a screen during the non-English songs.

Megan Knudsen, a senior studying music, participated in the Opera Scenes this semester. She said she has loved doing it throughout her time at BYU-I. She enjoys being a part of the class and she said it prepares her for her dream job.

Knudsen said they work as a class to learn, memorize and prepare their parts for this performance. Because some of the songs are in a foreign language, Knudsen said they need to step out of their comfort zone and stretch themselves.

Knudsen said this year the common theme of the songs was “love.”

“In an overly-concise manner, the three different operas represented are all about love.” Knudsen said, “Sweet new love; confused, intimidating love; and, finally, unrequited love from a married man.”

Maggie Watt, a freshman studying nursing, attended the performance last weekend.

“I loved the story that they told through their music,” Watt said. “I thought that they were amazing singers and actors. I could feel all of the emotions that they were trying to portray to the audience. They did an amazing job.”