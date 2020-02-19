A step towards cultural diversity

The Academy Awards, now commonly referred to as the Oscars began in 1929, there were 12 award categories, 11 of which were given to white men. Since then, the Oscars have not only increased the number of categories, but has broadened its diversity by becoming inclusive of people from different genders, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and ages.

After walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in California, actors, screenwriters, directors and more waited to hear the results of the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

This year’s awards made history as four awards were given to Bong Joon Ho’s film, Parasite. The team left the Oscars with the most awards of the night including Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film and Writing (Original Screenplay), making this the first time a non-English film won the Best Picture category.

“After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” Ho said in his speech for winning the Directing award to the audience at the Oscars. “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is, ‘the most personal is the most creative.'”

Since the beginning of these awards, many things have adapted — just as the world has.

“There has been a cultural and socioeconomic shift in what we value,” said Nathan McLaughlin, a sophomore studying humanities. “We’re not so much looking for the perfect person in the world anymore. We’re looking for people who have been disenfranchised by society.”

Compared to other award shows, the Oscars are more personalized, recognizing the work of individuals rather than groups.

“I think this one has a lot more recognition of not just directors or actors, but it’s also the screenplay people … (and) the producers,” said Karina Leon, a junior majoring in international studies. “It’s also a much more individualistic award that everyone can receive rather than just a group.”

Although this was a step towards representing the Asian community, the Oscars still have a ways to go with representing other minorities.