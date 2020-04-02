OPINION: “At least you will have a cool story to tell…” Maybe not.

After a very cold 45 minute wait outside a side door at the BYU-Idaho Center, I came face-to-face with the Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf after his devotional.



Long story short, I gave him my name, and he said he would check on my mission call for me. What the what? I had no idea what that meant at all, but I continued my wait for my calling.

Since the change of mission calls being sent out via email, most people I know got their assignments on Tuesday mornings. However, I got mine on that following Friday evening after meeting Elder Uchtdorf (shoutout to him even if he had nothing to do with this situation).

I thought the biggest hiccup I would have would be the fact that the missionary portal was down for maintenance for about 24-hours after I got my call, so I couldn’t actually open it until Saturday evening.

I gathered roommates and friends in the lobby of my apartment complex and read these words;

“Dear Sister Ping, You are hereby called to serve as a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints…You are assigned to labor in the England Birmingham Mission…Please report to the England Missionary Training Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.”

Heavenly Father knew I had always wanted to go to England, so he is sending me to live there and reach so many of His children. How cool is that? Then came COVID-19. The virus was the last thing on my mind when I got my mission call and shared where I was going on social media until we got the news.

The Preston, England, and Provo, Utah, Missionary Training Centers were going to be closed and the training would be online. Confusion was the only real emotion I was feeling at the time, but that soon changed.

An hour after the announcement, I sat down for my missionary preparation class with so many questions. First of all, what? How was this going to work? Who was going to be able to hold me accountable?

My texts were flooded with people sending me the link to the article, and people on Facebook tagged me in posts with the same news. I wanted to scream and say, “I SEE IT! I get it!”

I learned I would probably be trained at home, for however long, over video chat for six hours a day with a virtual companion among other activities unknown at the time. With BYU-I classes going online, I have learned very quickly that I do not mesh well with online learning.

If I were sitting at home trying to learn how to teach and share the gospel while having all the distractions that come along with being at home with my family, how on earth would I even be able to retain any information?

Most returned missionaries I have talked to said they didn’t even pay attention in the MTC, so this idea of online training is not sounding too good to me.

“At least you’ll have a cool story to tell, right?” is a question I am tired of hearing.

My answer to that question is I don’t know. I don’t know how I truly feel, I don’t even know if I will be one of the missionaries that have to go through with training at home or if I will actually be able to enter into the MTC on June 17.

I do know this, Heavenly Father gave me this assignment to serve in England, and he knew very well that the coronavirus was going to abruptly start shutting a lot of things down, bringing missionaries back to their home countries, reassigning them and shutting down Missionary Training Centers all over the world.

Having faith in Heavenly Father’s plan and knowing that wherever and whenever I end up, is because I am needed at that place, at that time. I know I will get that cool story everyone keeps asking me about, I just need to be patient.