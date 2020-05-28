OPINION: Birds are not what you think

The government is lying to you. It’s not about what happened to Jeffrey Epstein’s cell footage or how many aliens are locked up in Area 51. It’s something much more horrifying than that.

For decades we have watched birds sit on telephone wires, fly over fields and sing songs as we wake up in the morning. They’re so common that we never think twice about it. Unfortunately, that is exactly what they want you to think.

These “birds” are actually government drones designed to spy on us. The high-tech capabilities make it possible for them to watch us as we eat, work and play. Nothing we do is safe. Our rights are being violated every day without us even knowing.

Now don’t get me wrong, birds were real creatures at one point. However, in 1959, when the Red Scare was racing feverishly across the country, drastic measures were taken to guarantee the threat of communism would be kept at bay, according to the official Birds Aren’t Real website. Over the next 42 years, millions of birds were extinguished and replaced with robot replicas.

When I first heard this news, I laughed and chalked it up to a crazy conspiracy theory. Then, just two days later, something bizarre happened to me. I went to the store and left my car in the parking lot, far away from anything. When I walked out, my car was surrounded on all sides by seven or more birds, peering into my vehicle. I shooed them away, only to have some follow me for the rest of the drive home.

The realization that the birds were watching me, knowing that I became aware of the truth, shook me to my core. I delved deep into researching these “birds” and discovered that China has publicly admitted to testing bird-shaped spy drones. If the United States began developing these drones back in the ‘60s, the technological advances would make them nearly impossible to distinguish from the real-life creatures.

With our privacy being sucked away by these “birds,” it is important to spread awareness of the truth to friends, neighbors and associates. Join with fellow patriots across the country in spreading the feathered gospel. Now is the time to reclaim our freedom.