OPINION: Feeling mortality’s weight this young?

A few weeks ago as I was scrolling through Facebook, I saw that my mission friend, Dalton George, had been killed in a car crash. He was the only casualty of the crash — I sobbed like a baby.

The sudden news devastated all who knew him. He was barely older than I and had been married for almost a year. Sorrow and memories outpoured through comments on the heart-wrenching post.

It shook me to the core. I’ve had friends pass away at my age for a variety of reasons, but this one really hurt. George had been kind to me, always had a smile and a joke for everyone to enjoy.

As the news sunk in later that day, my friends and I got together and raised several Mountain Dews, his favorite drink, in his memory. We remembered the things George said and did for all of us. The pain didn’t go away, but we revelled in the positive memories we shared of him.

George’s passing got me thinking about the shortness of life, of things spoken and unsaid. I contacted friends I hadn’t spoken to in months, letting them know how much they mean to me and that their influences had made an impact on who I am. This was a painful lesson: we can never be sure of the surprises of life and God’s plan for each of us.

Inner reflection after a loss helps me find peace in my heart and question how I want to be remembered. Will people have positive memories of me if I were to die today? How will people describe me? Do they see me as a good friend? Was I a role model, or will they just see me as the class clown who was often too gullible for his own good?

As I conducted my self-assessment, I observed that I’m way too harsh on myself. I realized that even though I have my own issues and flaws, they make me stronger. I’m a better man, in spite of what I’ve done. I can make small choices that impact myself and others for good. I have a lot to improve, but I also have a lot to be proud of.

With time, the weight of mortality doesn’t get easier to lift. However, time and inner reflection on my mortal experience have taught me I can be better. I can embrace the lessons, triumphs and sorrows with broader shoulders and an expanded perspective. Mortality can bring you to your knees, or it can nourish you to something new, something better.

I was proud to be a friend of George. Working alongside him brought a lot of smiles and laughter. Knowing him made me a better person. When we meet again, I hope he’ll give me one of his trademark smiles, a big hug and forgiveness for not reaching out sooner.

As I continue to live and improve daily, I realize my mortality allows me to create experiences that I can be proud of.