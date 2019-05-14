Opinion: Fighting the enemy inside us

Sharing is caring!











Throughout my life, I never considered myself pessimistic or depressed. During my mission, I started to see myself as both. I found it difficult to fight against it, but one little sentence changed it for me.

“It is all in your head,” said Stephen Parkin, the district leader in my first area.

Some may have taken it another way, but his words struck me in a positive way.

As I control my inner thoughts, it can help control my emotions. I have stuck by this ever since. I still find myself being pessimistic or depressed, but when I think of those six words, I am able to help pull myself out of it.

One morning during my mission, I sat in my bed with some negative feelings toward myself. I felt extremely depressed and didn’t want to move. When his words filled my mind once again, I started singing “This Little Light of Mine” to myself and, I found happiness fill me once again.

According to The Secret Garden by Frances Hodges Burnette, it said:

“One of the new things people began to find out in the last century was that thoughts, just mere thoughts, were as powerful as electric batteries, as good for one as sunlight is, or as bad for one as poison is. To let a sad thought or a bad thought get into your mind is as dangerous as letting a scarlet fever germ get into your body. If you let it stay there after it has got in, you may never get over it so long as you live.”

Our thoughts impact each of our lives in many ways. When a negative thought comes to one’s mind, one can either push it away or let it control everything.

I’ve struggle with depression — for a long time. Like many, I do need to take medication, but the strongest medicine is positivity — in thinking and in action.

I am not alone in this endeavor to become better. Others face similar struggles as I do, but how we choose to react affects the person we want to become. God gave us the ability to choose, including how we think.

Another thing I have found helpful when feeling depressed is to continually tell myself “All I have to do is…” This helps pull me up when I do not want to move or do anything.

Taking small steps, and focusing on the things that need to be done an hour at a time will help the process of getting everything done, even when depression comes around.

Some of the best things I have found to help overcome pessimism and depressive episodes are putting positive people into my life. I listen to uplifting music, podcasts and motivational speakers.

I am the only one that allows negativity into my life. Choosing to push it away will not only help me but also others.

I have found the more positive I become, the better my day is and the easier it is to handle hard situations around me. In order to overcome the world, it is important to overcome the enemy within first.