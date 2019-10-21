OPINION: Humor is life

What do you call a fish without eyes? Fsh.

Humor helps in all parts of life. It helps in dating, cooking, work, class, homework or talking to fellow souls struggling through college. It makes life easier, better, less puckish and I believe more people need to welcome it in with open arms.

Too many people in this world get offended by humor and refuse to laugh; they think everything is serious, and that everyone should be the same just because the world is in a sad state. Too bad for them, because humor and laughing is good for our bodies and our lives.

According to Mayo Clinic, laughing can help you de-stress, which explains why we laugh when we fail classes or enter the testing center. Not only that, but some long-term effects of laughter are an improved immune system and mood. People definitely need that with flu season coming up. No one wants a grumpy troll around when we’re all vomiting.

My favorite part of laughing though? Immortality. Not really, but according to Help Guide, people that have a stronger sense of humor tend to live longer than those that don’t. So, maybe I will live forever; I have a great laughing ability.

Not only will humor bless your soul physically, but it can be a boon to social lives.

According to Laughter Online University, “Voluntary simulated laughter … is most beneficial for very socially and culturally diverse groups thanks to its universal and inclusive nature.”

That means, if you don’t speak their language you can just start laughing and fit in, right? I hope so.

But, if laughter does improve relationships, maybe we could use a little more humor to make the world a happier place.

Now, here’s BYU-Idaho’s favorite part: laughter improves romance. According to Laughter Online University, “Laughter is very attractive.”

So ladies, if you’re looking, men supposedly prefer women that laugh at their jokes. If you’re not looking, don’t laugh.

Humor is a beautiful thing. It connects people in amazing ways, like making friends or significant others. I’ve only been chewed out once for making a joke, and I’ve made thousands, so I have a pretty good track record. Despite the occasional angry person, I have made friends because they know I like funny things.