OPINION: ‘It’s a large blueish green man with a strange-looking goatee. I’m guessing that’s significant.’

What’s not to love about the National Treasure series?

I could honestly sum it up in five words: action, suspense, history, love and Riley.

From the preservation room’s “delicious jams and jellies” to the Black Hills of South Dakota, the National Treasure movies are masterpieces. Stealing the Declaration of Independence is one thing; kidnapping the President of the United States and almost getting away with both?— absolutely priceless.

The reverence for history and the lessons learned from the Founding Fathers bring power that we can translate to today. Frankly, we have lost some of the reverence for the founding documents and figures like the Declaration of Independence and George Washington.

The Founding Fathers built this country with the future in mind. They never could have dreamt of the strides that America and the world have taken since the beginning of our independence.

National Treasure delivers the thrill and suspense of an action movie, the memorable one-liners of a comedy, the beginning and developing romance of two headstrong individuals, the puzzle-solving of an epic worldwide escape room, the dry jokes a dad would be proud of and a trusty sidekick and villains who seem to show up at every major breakthrough.

What is truly endearing about these movies are the places and documents that drop history in everyday life.

From the Silence Dogood letters in The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia to the Resolute desks in Buckingham Palace and the White House, these familiar places are unveiled. Moments commemorated only in oil and canvas suddenly leap to life and become real, personal things.

Visiting some of the sites where these events took place helped me understand the reverence these movies show for history. I felt the quiet power that Dr. Chase, Riley and Ben had when they unrolled the Declaration of Independence in the Assembly Room of Independence Hall. I remembered the words of the Founding Founders as I walked past the Liberty Bell and as I read some of Washington’s words.

Not many films can have the kind of power to change perspectives or reverence the past like National Treasure does.

Call me crazy, but National Treasure deserves a spot as one of the greatest movies of all time.