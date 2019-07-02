Opinion: Judging based off of nothing

God stated simply in Matthew 7:1, “Judge not, that ye be not judged.”

It seems like a simple statement, but that doesn’t mean it is followed.

We all judge, but how we judge is important. We need judgment in order to make decisions. It is a simple process of choosing an apartment, a good book, a favorite food and so many other things in life, but judging another person is not something to do.

While many say that another person’s judgment does not affect them it is not always true. There are still those that look toward the judgment of others; at moments, I am one of them.

Walking the streets, I would be yelled and cursed at for being “skinny”. In school, people would mock me and start saying I was anorexic. I would push myself to gain weight so the mockery would end, but my metabolism did not always allow that to happen. I began to hate being called skinny, because for me it became an insult. While I was taught never to talk or judge someone for being overweight, I was being judged for being underweight.

I was judged for being “skinny”; I was judged for being “quiet”. I was even judged based off of the friends I had. While being judged for these situations, I realized nobody saw the truth behind it.

I was a quiet person, terrified to speak and saying the wrong thing. I only spoke to my friends and occasionally teachers. It would take some time for me to warm up to a person. While this was the kind of person I was, many assumed I didn’t talk to them because I didn’t like them. They would start disrespecting me instead of trying to reach out to me.

I was also judged based off of my friend’s actions. I met a girl in a gymnastics class and years later we met again at school. We became good friends. Over time, this friend started taking a different route than me, but I never let it destroy our friendship. Although I chose to keep her as a friend, others assumed things about me. She had a history of doing drugs, drinking, having pregnancy scares and other things. In the minds of others, I was assumed to be doing those things as well considering we were friends. I never did.

Judgment comes even when we don’t think we are judging. I’ve been judged and judged during situations that should have not occurred.

After all these years of people assuming and judging me, I chose to not judge a person without actually knowing them first. I don’t believe there is a good reason to judge another without actually knowing the person.

Some situations are OK to judge, but I will never believe it to be OK to judge someone before knowing the truth. Get to know the truth otherwise you may be hurting that person more than you realize.