OPINION: No excuse for racism

In the past few weeks, the new coronavirus has taken over national and international headlines. The new disease, named COIVD-19, has caused about 90,000 global infections so far and has surpassed 3,000 on the death toll.

The illness that began in December in Wuhan, China has rapidly spread around the world with China, South Korea and Italy leading with the highest infection rates.

Giving updates becomes cumbersome as infections, spread and deaths are changing almost every hour. New cases arise, along with more updates on prevention, endless headlines on how to properly wash your hands, types of symptoms and possibilities of a vaccine or medication.

A case of a dog infected with COVID-19 was found in Hong Kong, only adding to the rapid increase of infections. Although China has been showing a slowing in the spread of the virus, many places around the world are increasing in numbers of those infected.

Facts about the virus can be found everywhere, and anyone can figure out the most recent news about what is going on. I believe staying updated about the infection is important because health is important. We are curious about this virus, and we hope it won’t cause too much damage or chaos.

This is affecting every single person on this campus, and I can tell you what most news outlets are telling everyone; try your best to prevent getting in contact with those that are sick, wash your hands, masks are not so effective or necessary, wash your hands blah, blah, blah.

The fact of the matter here is that this situation does not open the door for racism. Anyone can become infected.

One tweet @camiwuut said, “so this lady asked me @ work if I can tell her the nationality sitting next to her on the plane because of the coronavirus??? ofc I’m not gonna tell u. STAY HOME.”

Although this one was not a sharp attack on a certain population, it marked the beginning of a spiral of racist attacks against Asians.

Another tweet by @baileyxmarshall l said, “WOW I told a friend that I was spending the night in Markham with a client. They asked me if I was worried about going up there because of coronavirus and the Asian population there.”

While I scrolled through my Instagram, one of the accounts I follow — mainly directed towards BYU-Idaho students — shared a meme that again made a joke about the issue at hand. It depicted a Chinese bus on their way to Yellowstone. The first caption implied COVID-19 wouldn’t come to Rexburg unless this happened.

According to a USA Today opinion article, “each of us has a responsibility to help calm the hysteria, correct misperceptions, and resist vilifying any group of people, even the infected. Students across the country need to hear this message, early and often.”

We have a great responsibility to avoid making jokes that make fun of other cultures, races and ethnicities. Not only because we are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but as a basic human courtesy.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on a media telebriefing, “Please do not assume that just because someone is of Asian descent that they have this new coronavirus.”

Anyone can test positive for COVID-19: anyone that doesn’t wash their hands properly or anyone who comes in contact with those who are sick. Everyone is prone, especially those who are unprepared and unprevented.

This is a time to take necessary measures to care for yourself and others and keep each other safe and healthy. This is not an opportunity to attack others, even if it seems like a harmless joke.