OPINION: The engagement ring of your dreams

Too many people get caught up in picking the perfect engagement ring rather than focusing on the symbolism behind it.

Every other weekend I see a post on my social media pages of another friend getting engaged accompanied by the typical picture: the girl’s hand pointing to the camera to show off the ring.

The ring is very important. It is the moment where two come together and make the decision to get married. Do you ever hear anyone say, “That ring shows so much symbolism to their relationship?” No. We don’t hear that and we probably never will. Instead, it’s “did you see the ring?”

The American culture drives men to work over hours, to buy the perfect diamond ring. I see women wear diamonds bigger than their hands can handle.

All eyes go directly to the diamond. There are so many different cuts for a diamond: round, oval, cushion, princess, etc. For some odd reason, the bigger the diamond, the better.

According to Cumberland Diamond Exchange, an engagement ring, ” Is a symbol of the beautiful journey that two people embark upon when they decide to spend their lives together. … The ring will still represent the wonderful love that you share with your significant other.”

The ring is more than something to flaunt. It is a cherished gift from a man who loves a woman and desires to take on a journey together forever. An engagement ring is something to remind one another of the love and faithfulness they will commit having to each other on their wedding day and every day, for the rest of their lives.

When I served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazil, Vitoria mission, many couples in the country caught my attention. Their rings were both gold or silver wedding bands. The woman did not have a diamond. I could not grasp my head around this concept because it was not normal in the United States.

When a man or a woman begins dating or gets engaged in Brazil they both wear the rings on their right hands.

Ana Gabriela Verotti staff writer for Brazil Business explains that “ It is important in these cases that the couple’s rings are the same style.”

The ring is round and never-ending. The humble, but touching symbolism Brazilians represent from the start of dating until the day of their weddings. They choose rings that represent equality. An engagement ring can be used for their wedding day or can be swamped for a wedding band. The wedding band is worn on the left hand and the engagement stays on the right. It is not common to receive a diamond, but in some cases, women on their wedding day do receive a diamond.

June 12 in Brazil is considered “Dia dos Namorados” which means, Valentine’s Day. The luck of being together this day made it all worth it. The celebration on June 12 continued because my fiance proposed to me on the warm sand in Newport Beach, California.

The whole world stopped for me when he got down on one knee. At that moment I realized I was going to be married to this man. For me, the ring is beautiful as it reminds me of the eternal decision to be married in the Lord’s Holy Temple in December.

Engagement rings represent two people coming together to express their love for one another and be married. The ring is a reminder of your decision. An engagement ring does not need to be fancy to be meaningful; it is the gesture in itself that makes the ring priceless.