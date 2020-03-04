OPINION: The mental illness stigma cripples our ability to see mental health care as normal

According to the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, one in every 10 adult Americans suffers from depression; in any given year it affects over 300 million people worldwide. In addition to these statistics, there are countless other mental illnesses that affect so many people around the world.

While not everyone does or will suffer from a diagnosed mental illness, I believe everyone at one point or another will experience depressive or anxious tendencies.

Yet, there are so many people that don’t seek treatment. According to High Watch Recovery Center, over 50% of people who suffer from bipolar disorder, panic disorder and depression, and nearly 80% of people who suffer from alcohol abuse disorder, don’t seek treatment. Why do so many people suffer in pain and silence when there are so many amazing treatment options?

The answer to this is simple: there is a terrible cultural and societal stigma associated with those who seek therapy or use medication to heal the wounds that aren’t necessarily seen.

This stigma is awful and it is crippling our society from fully accepting mental illnesses to be as serious as they are.

According to Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve, in a talk titled “Like a Broken Vessel,” “If you had appendicitis, God would expect you to seek a priesthood blessing and get the best medical care available. So too with emotional disorders. Our Father in Heaven expects us to use all of the marvelous gifts He has provided in this glorious dispensation.”

For the most part, I don’t think the problem of judging those seeking help for mental illness stems from family members or friends telling people that their feelings, if ignored, will go away, or that they shouldn’t be feeling the way they do. I think our world, in an attempt to become more accepting of mental illnesses, has moved away from using those phrases when being approached by someone seeking help.

The problems come from the amount of pressure put on high school students to participate in student government, sports, volunteer efforts, part-time jobs and all while taking three AP classes.

It comes from the pressure put on college students to be accepted into the best college, know exactly what they want to study and take a crazy amount of credits.

It comes from the pressure put on young married couples to start having children, while still continuing to pursue a degree. It comes from the pressure put on individuals with families to have the perfect child, who by the age of 12 can play two instruments, be a master in a sport and a genius in school.

None of those things include any stigma about mental illness — many of these things are never even vocalized. However, tell me that those expectations, especially among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are wrong. For members of the Church, they might be heightened even more.

With expectations being a constant reminder to anyone, at any age, once feelings of depression or anxiety creep in, they immediately wonder what is wrong with them. Hoping that suppression will conceal anything hindering them from reaching those unrealistic expectations makes these individuals a part of the 50% of people who don’t do anything about their mental illness.

Mental illness and its treatment need to be normalized — not accepted, normalized. There shouldn’t be a pause followed by an “I’m sorry,” or “are you okay?” when someone indicates they take medication or visit with a counselor due to mental illness.

Everybody could benefit from seeking help from a counselor. Those who are brave enough to do so, while the stigma is so active, should be deemed as strong and not weak for needing it. Everybody needs it.

Just as someone who diets or exercises to improve their physical health isn’t looked at differently, someone seeking to improve their mental health deserves the same respect.

On churchofjesuschrist.org, in the mental health section, there is a quote on the page that says, “Mental health challenges can impact anyone, regardless of education, geography, faith, calling, or family. They are nothing to be ashamed of and should be met with love.”

Eliminate the stigma, neutralize the pressure and encourage mental health care.