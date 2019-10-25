OPINION: Vulnerability does not make you weak

Kids say what they want to say when they want to say it.

They come running to their parents, mouths screaming and tears streaming. Kids say what they feel: no reservations, no holding back.

Why aren’t adults that way? While we shouldn’t throw temper tantrums, something about growing up teaches us to suppress our emotions and not speak our minds.

I believe it boils down to one thing: vulnerability.

Vulnerability is openness. It is letting others in. In war, it is being exposed to attacks. Similarly, in life, vulnerability has the potential of leaving people exposed and open to heartbreak.

At some point while growing up, we fall victim to the myth that vulnerability makes us weak. While being vulnerable does come with an increased risk of heartbreak, it also brings a new opportunity for deeper relationships. Here are just a few of the reasons I believe that vulnerability is vital:

1. Communication

Communication is successful when based on shared understanding. How can you know what someone is feeling if they never tell you? We often assume that others know what we are feeling and leave it unsaid. This does not work. When you leave your feelings unsaid, there is more room for misinterpretation. Communication is easier with someone who is open and vulnerable.

2. Connection

It is impossible to make a meaningful connection with someone if you never open up to them. Think of your best friends, your family members, your significant other. What did you do to form that connection? A connection isn’t made merely from similar interest or spending time together. While those things are beneficial and lead people to open up, a stronger connection comes from expressing real, raw emotion: sharing things that are personal, things that mean something and being open with each other.

We crave connection. Deep conversations satisfy that, while small talk does not. Being vulnerable with someone deepens the bond you have with them, allowing that connection to sink deeper than surface-level.

3. Confidence

Life is a constant stream of new people, new experiences and new challenges. One challenge over the past year of my life deals solely with communication. I sat in the pivotal stage of a relationship, the awkward middle ground of “Do we date or does this end here?”

During this time, I felt emotionally drained and almost consumed by the dilemma. It was both exhausting and confusing. Yet through this, I learned that being vulnerable and open enables me to feel more confident.

I was open – open about my feelings, open to the possibility of dating and open to the possibility of heartbreak. Opening up was terrifying. However, that very act is what enabled me to feel the most confidence. There is a quiet confidence that comes from being vulnerable and unapologetically yourself.

Through this, I’ve learned how important it is to be open, but it’s also become clear how much I crave openness from those around me. I learned that open communication proves fundamental for any relationship.

Yes, being vulnerable does increase the amount of pain in the potential outcome of heartache; but, it also makes relationships far deeper and more meaningful. You will heal from a broken heart if that is the outcome, but it’s worth the risk. In general, people do enough surface-level living. It is time to allow deeper connections by being vulnerable. Vulnerability does not make you weak. Vulnerability allows for better communication, deeper connections and more confidence. In essence, vulnerability makes you stronger.