OPINION: We are an opinionated people

Everyone has an opinion. Just because someone’s opinion differs from yours does not mean it is wrong. If someone wants to start listening to Christmas music in August, who are you to tell them not to? Unless they start playing Christmas music with you present, that choice has nothing to do with you. The fact of the matter is, we are all free to choose.

Every person gets to choose what they believe. There are no right or wrong opinions.

While everyone has an opinion, we don’t have to force our opinions on others. It is possible for people to have differing opinions and live in harmony.

Opinions should be shared, yet too often, sharing flips the switch into combat-mode. Instead of sharing to gain understanding of others’ beliefs, we tend to share only to prove our point, neglecting to understand where others are coming from.

Listening and trying to see from another’s perspective not only allows people to share opinions in a positive atmosphere, but creates a deeper understanding of others.

I believe people are just trying to do what will be best. We want to protect the environment, so people choose to recycle, pick up trash and reduce waste. The world is full of different religions, all with a common purpose of helping people live better lives. Politically, whether more conservative or more liberal, both sides are trying to accomplish what they think will improve our country.

Thomas Jefferson said, “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.”

Some of my closest friends have different views than I do, however, those differences do not make them any less important or influential in my life.

We can and should be different. The world doesn’t need 7 billion people with the same thoughts, outlooks and skills. The world needs individuals: both the creative and the analytical, the meek and the bold, the calm and the loud. Our differences allow progress.

In his talk “Listen to Learn from April 1991 General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson said, “Opportunities to listen to those of diverse religious or political persuasion can promote tolerance and learning.”

Be someone who listens to others’ opinions and strives to learn in the process. Listening to someone’s opinion doesn’t require one to agree completely or change their stance; it requires tolerance and understanding.

Strive to understand others’ perspectives. Don’t withhold an opinion, share openly with kindness and boldness.