OPINION: When privilege runs high

We drove above the speed limit and trespassed on private property, but when the police officer pulled us over, we sat back laughing at the driver’s expense.

The police officer came to our window and chatted with us about how fast we were going. No tension, just conversational talk as if we knew each other for years. Then just like that, without asking for ID or registration, we were off with no worries; unlike Sandra Bland, a Black American who was arrested during a routine traffic stop after she failed to signal a lane change.

Bland was soon found dead in her cell three days after her arrest, which was ruled a suicide.

When I was 10, my parents sat me down and taught me about the birds and the bees. At the same age, my friend’s dad taught her how to act when a police officer pulls her over.

Her dad would tell her, “We have to live a different way, so we don’t die the same way.”

White privilege is not saying we don’t have hard lives or minimize the struggles we face. Instead, white privilege clarifies that those struggles weren’t inflicted by the color of our skin.

Our skin color does not make people afraid of us or question our motives. Instead, it allows us to have the opportunity to be pulled over without being killed arrested. Our skin color does not keep us up at night with memories of members of our race being killed.

Jane Elliot, an American school teacher and anti-racism activist, asked a room full of white people to stand up and answer when asked, “Who would be happy to be treated as this society, in general, treats our black citizens?”

With no hint of movement, the audience stayed still as her voice interrupted the silence.

“That says very plainly that you know what’s happening, you know you don’t want it for you,” Elliot said. “I want to know why you are so willing to accept it and allow it to happen for others?”

We have the opportunity after these protests to understand the privilege we have and help others. We can help change things if we are not ignorant of the cries of our friends and neighbors.

If we know these things are happening, and we know we don’t want it for ourselves, why are we OK with watching it happen? Are we just that privileged?