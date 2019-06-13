OPINION: Why I joined Scroll

Three years ago, I started school here at BYU-Idaho.

I moved into my apartment a week early because my parents had to be at a festival for my dad’s job.

I sat alone in the apartment for a week as I waited to meet my new roommates. This was my first time living away from home, and I was excited to be on my own.

I was nervous to meet my new roommates. The first two girls to move in were the best of friends. They grew up across the street from each other and went to school and church together.

They were both studying communication, and one was the managing editor for the Scroll.

I quickly became friends with these two girls. I roomed with one girl for one year, and the other girl I lived with for two years. Both worked for the Scroll.

I would spend the evenings sitting in the office with them while they worked on the paper. All this time, I was looking for a major.

In my three years at school, I have been through nine different majors. I could never find a place that felt like “home.” I never felt passionate about any of the work I was doing though I did like what I was studying.

When I got to my first communication class, I loved every minute of it. It started at 7:45 a.m., and I never missed a single class. I loved the work so much that it didn’t feel like work.

I still hadn’t changed my major but I believed that it was supposed to be communication.

I hesitated and pushed through with my degree in psychology. I soon discovered that psychology was not what I was supposed to do, and back to communication I ran.

That first semester, I joined Scroll. I worked for the photo section and learned everything I could about photojournalism.

In the photo section, we put our focus on Students of Rexburg and telling students’ stories through pictures. It was in Photo that I found my passion for using my words to tell other peoples stories.

But not only that, I was introduced to six of the most amazing women I have ever met, and they became like a family to me.

We pushed each other to try new things, and they were always there when things didn’t go right.

By joining Scroll, I learned how to be an effective writer. I found a passion for telling peoples stories, and I found a family.