Oregon vs Idaho: a drug law comparison

In this year’s election, the state of Oregon voted to decriminalize the possession of all drugs, including cocaine, meth and heroin.

People who are found in possession of any of these substances will still have to face consequences, but it will be a choice between a $100 fine or a health assessment.

This measure also provides funding from tax dollars generated by the cannabis tax in Oregon, which will be for addiction treatment and harm reduction for people who have struggled with drug abuse.

As fewer drug related arrests occur, Oregonians expect financial savings in the criminal justice system budget.

Although Oregon will decriminalize all drugs, Idaho has not taken these steps towards doing the same.

Idaho has arguably the strictest laws when it comes to drugs. Although marijuana is becoming legal in many states, Idaho has not legalized it medically or recreationally.

Use or possession of drugs or paraphernalia is considered a misdemeanor that can come with up to one year of imprisonment or a fine of up to $1,000.

Those in possession of the compounds used to make certain drugs are also considered to be in possession of a controlled, dangerous substance.

Rexburg has experienced drug-related incidents before. In 2018, two BYU-Idaho students were arrested and accused of selling marijuana and other drugs.

Police responded to a call from a manager of an apartment building and found marijuana products, psychedelic mushrooms and other drug items. The two students were subsequently arrested on felony charges.

“I think that the decision to decriminalize drugs has the potential to be very helpful for people who really struggle with addiction,” Justin Hanson, a sophomore studying automotive engineering technology and an Oregon native said. “So besides hard drugs being decriminalized, if someone is caught in possession they’re required to attend a sort of counseling. Basically, the law has changed from punishing people for their habits, to helping them free themselves from those habits.”

Hanson believes the gospel could have an influence on how drug use should be viewed.

“I feel some similarities with this to the gospel like how God isn’t necessarily trying to punish us when we make mistakes but gives us the opportunity to grow and I feel like this is a step in that direction for the justice system,” Hanson said.

Hanson has seen people struggle with drug addiction in his Oregon hometown.

“Back home I’ve noticed that a big portion of homeless people have some sort of drug dependence that I feel keeps them in their poverty,” Hanson said. “So hopefully those kinds of people can find ways to move forward now.”

