Organ professor influences students in meaningful ways

Daniel Kerr, a faculty member in the Music Department, assists students with opportunities for musical improvement by working with them individually.

According to the BYU-Idaho Music Department homepage, “Dr. Daniel Kerr directs organ studies and oversees the Musicianship program at BYU-Idaho.”

Kerr works with several organ students, some of which said that his assistance helped them stick with the organ.

“Brother Kerr is the most patient, wise man I know, let alone an incredible teacher and talented musician,” said Haylee Hammond, a senior studying music education, in an email. “I would not have started and stuck with the organ if it weren’t for him. He’s my role model.”

Some aspects of her learning experience on the organ happened because Kerr has been patient with her, which helped her improve. While Hammond credits Kerr for her success, her mistakes have also taught her to rise up.

“Sometimes I find myself making the same mistake over and over and forget that there’s an easy fix with simply writing in the fingerings or changing my thought process,” Hammond said. “But I am improving every day.”

Jeff Karren, a senior studying music education, said that Kerr completely changed the way he looks at music. Kerr taught Karren to focus on the basics while looking at the whole picture, such as slowing down to make sure he hits the right notes or practicing with one hand until he gets the note sequence down.

Kerr focuses on helping students with the basics, which allows the magic to happen on the organ.

Organists are preparing for the upcoming organ recital by meeting with Kerr weekly. The recital will take place on Feb. 25 in the Barrus Concert Hall located in the Eliza R. Snow Center at 7:30 pm.