On Wednesday, Rex Head, the founder of the Orphanage Support Services Organization, presented at an information session for BYU-Idaho students looking to volunteer at Ecuadorian orphanages.

OSSO volunteers have served in orphanages around the world, but they currently focus on eight orphanages in Ecuador.

UNICEF reported that there are over 140 million orphans worldwide. This statistic applies to children in institutions, many of whom cannot be adopted, and does not account for children living on the street.

In Ecuador, there are over 200,000 orphans. Most of the orphanages are run by nuns and workers who provide for the fundamental needs of the children.

Often, there will be two women and over a dozen children of varying ages in one orphanage. In some of these orphanages, all of the children have disabilities.

“The kids need us,” Head said. “The workers are so busy. They just can’t keep up.”

OSSO volunteers visit the orphanages to help the children feel loved. This can be done by holding a baby, coloring with a toddler or playing drums with a child who has a disability, among many other things. This allows the workers to focus on the primary care needs of each child.

“The saddest thing in the world is to go into a nursery, go into a room half this size, that’s got maybe 15 cribs in it, and it’s quiet,” Head said.

He explained that when babies are born, the only way they can ask for help is by crying.

“When they’re hungry, they cry,” Head said. “When they’re cold, they cry. They cry when they’re lonely … And they start to learn that they’re important, they start to learn that they’re loved because when they cry someone comes.”

Head described the worker-to-child ratio and its challenges.

“When you’ve got an orphanage with 30 kids in it and two women to take care of them, they cannot respond when a baby cries,” Head said. “They have to start at crib one and change them all … These poor little babies whose heart is saying, ‘I need something. I’m lonely. I need love.’ They learn after a few weeks it does no good to cry because no one’s coming.”

Head described when they first began serving at an orphanage where the workers had been overwhelmed.

“After a few weeks,” Head said, “the babies started to cry.”

After a few months, the head nun, Sister Catalina, told Head that they needed more help because the babies had begun to stand up in their cribs and fall out.

Head built new cribs, which he described as, “ugly but very hard to fall out of.”

OSSO volunteers stay in either Cuenca or Quito and do not need to speak Spanish.

After applying, interviewing and submitting a background check, volunteers are assigned a location.

Volunteers can stay anywhere from one week to five months and opportunities are available year-round. However, OSSO’s greatest need is for volunteers in the fall and winter.

Scholarships are available for volunteers who speak both Spanish and English and can commit to two to six months abroad.

They are also in need of volunteer directors. For this, they are seeking couples in which one or both people speak Spanish and demonstrate a level of maturity. Volunteer directors support the volunteers.

Many students attended the OSSO info session on Wednesday.

To the students in attendance, Sam Head, a BYU-I professor and son of Rex Head said, “As I’ve sat here and watched all of you come in, I’ve been overwhelmed by something. I look in your faces, and I see a goodness.”

When asked her thoughts on OSSO, Caroline, an aspiring social worker from Liberia, said, “I was like kind of crying, and I know why. It just made me want to do it for them.”

Rex Head explained that the volunteers are blessed just as much as the children and workers in the orphanages.

“I’m here because OSSO changes lives by sharing love and yours will be changed as much as anybody else,” Head said.

For more information on volunteer opportunities for youth and adults, see OSSO’s website and Instagram.