Out of Africa and into BYU-Idaho

The beat of drums and African music welcomed people into the Jacob Spori Art Gallery. A portrait of an African woman greets their eyes. Unposed, she is captured in an everyday task of carrying fruit.

Margaret Blake presented her watercolor collection, Out of Africa, at the gallery opening Thursday, October 24. Blake’s collection invites people to see Africa through her eyes as a missionary and humanitarian worker.

“I’ve always loved Africa and always wanted to go there. When our mission called us there, I waselated,” Blake said.

Blake and her husband worked to build clean-water wells in communities that were often miles away from clean water.

Blake started painting in the fifth grade and took her passion for painting all the way to Africa. There, she served two separate service missions. Her humanitarian work took her to 14 different African countries.

“I started painting because it helped me get the feel of Africa,” Blake said. “When I see these paintings, I remember being there and remember the story behind it.”

The spirit of Africa that Blake tried to capture in her paintings revolved around their everyday lives; things that most people wouldn’t see if they went to Africa.

“It’s almost unbelievable that in a country that has so much brown, you see these bright colors,” said Norris Webb, a friend of Blake who served in Africa and attended the opening. “She managed to capture people in incredibly difficult circumstances and showed the joy they still had.”

Blake spent much of her time going from village to village working on projects. The rural area outside of the cities, commonly called ‘the bush,’ inspired many of her paintings.

“It’s a unique perspective that Rexburg doesn’t get to see a lot,” said Josie Mason, a sophomore studying humanities. “It’s the everyday life that is essential to understanding a culture.”

Blake’s hope is that her collection, Out of Africa, allows people to see African culture in a unique way that most people would never get to see.

The exhibit will be displayed in the gallery until November 21.