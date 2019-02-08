Out of all the majors, why accounting?

Sharing is caring!











With 87 bachelor degrees offered at BYU-Idaho, teaching different subjects and skills, how does a student pick one? And what makes them choose to major in accounting?

Emilee Moll, a junior studying theatre, said the stereotype of people majoring in accounting is that they are nerds who are pretty boring.

“I think that in general people think accountants are boring,” said Lauren Kuhar, a junior studying accounting.

Rob Clarke, an accounting professor, said the reason people think accounting is “boring” or “lame” is because of pop culture and of memes such as these:

So if people think that accounting is so “lame” and “boring” why do students choose to study accounting?

Justin Clemans, a junior studying accounting, said that since he did not think he could do anything with a political science degree, he chose accounting. Plus he likes the money that comes with the degree.

Kuhar said, “Well, I was the typical girl who wanted to do nursing at first and Bio 264 was horrible, so my next semester I took a bunch of intro classes and intro to accounting was one of them. I liked it a lot, and I honestly think Brother Clarke is the person who made me love accounting and the class so much.”

Ashley Hall, a junior studying accounting, noticed that one of the biggest problems was that people and companies did not know how to spend their money right. She wanted to become an accountant to help people use their money right so that their businesses can function well.

As “boring” or “lame” as it may seem to some, accounting is still a viable and important part of every business and company.

“I think accountants are valuable assets to companies and it is important for them to learn their craft well,” said Quinn Tyler, a freshman studying exercise physiology. “(Accounting) just might not be for everyone, like Hawaiian pizza. The only accurate assumption I think the accounting major holds is that it leads to well–paying jobs.”

The accounting department promises students that when they graduate they will be “prepared to succeed in graduate studies and make immediate contributions in the workforce. Students will participate in a variety of learning experiences with their peers and professionally credentialed faculty to develop the functional knowledge, technical skills, and professionalism necessary to be successful leaders in their homes, the Church, and the profession.”