“Out of Liberty” comes to theaters

In 1839, Samuel Tillery was the jailer in Liberty, Missouri. He was present when the founders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were incarcerated there. “Out of Liberty” follows Tillery as he deals with the prisoners and the mobs of Missouri.

Garrett Batty, the director of “Out of Liberty” as well as “The Saratov Approach” and “Freetown,” said he was excited to explore what the prisoners were doing for the time they were in jail.

“I kind of heard about Liberty Jail,” Batty said. “Then, getting to research what went on there and the history behind it all, it made me really excited to tell it because there were things that I didn’t know, things that were really cinematic.”

IMDb gives the movie an 8.4 out of 10 rating.

Batty said, “The reviews are awesome, and I think it has a lot to do with the story being told and the emotion that is being felt in the theaters.”

Batty attributed part of the success of the movie to the actors. He also said that the feeling of the movie was from the actors, writers and director doing research so they could accurately fill their roles. They did research in the Doctrine and Covenants, letters to the members of the Church and court records from the area.

“Out of Liberty” will play in Blackfoot’s Movie Mill 7, Idaho Falls’ Centre Twin, Rexburg’s Fat Cats, and Caldwell’s LUXE, as well as locations outside Idaho.