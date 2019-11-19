Out with the old, in with the new

The BYU-Idaho planetarium will close Nov. 13 to Dec. 5 to undergo renovations and upgrade the projection system.

The renovations will include two new projectors. The current projector system uses 1080p resolution and will be upgraded to 4K resolution. Stephen McNeil, the planetarium director, compared the transformation to an old television set and a 4K television.

“I’m excited for the projectors because it has been a long awaited improvement,” said Nonnie Woodruff, a senior studying physics and a planetarium operator. “I have been working with these projectors for the past 3 years and know their limitations, but with the new ones, the stars should appear sharper and more distinct in actual color. It should appear to be more like the actual night sky.”

The current projector system lasted over 10 years. McNeil expects the new system to last another decade.

“It’s done a pretty good job, considering we usually replace computers every four or five years on campus,” McNeil said. “To have a system that has lasted over ten years without any real problems has been nice. Like any technology, after ten years it starts to show its age. I think this new upgraded projector system will really be a noticeable difference.”

The plan is to convert most of the current planetarium shows to 4K, but some of the shows may be retired and two new shows will join the current lineup. McNeil believes the new system will enhance the planetarium experience.

“With a higher resolution system, everything looks a little bit sharper, little bit cleaner and has a higher contrast level,” McNeil said. “It should just be overall a more realistic night sky. It should be a better overall experience for the audience.”

Due to the closure, there will be no more showings of “The Stars of the Pharaohs” this month. The planetarium will reopen Dec. 5 showing the “Mystery of the Christmas Star.” According to the planetarium website, the show will discuss the scientific explanation of the star the wise men followed.

“The ‘Christmas Star’ will be sharper and brighter than ever,” McNeil said.