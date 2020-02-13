Outdoor Nation Society prepares for Native Instruments Workshop

A girl wearing a colorful Grand Canyon shirt and braids shapes hot wax into a ring to form the mouthpiece for her didgeridoo.

Another student selects a pipe from several long pieces of black PVC. These members of the Outdoor Nation Society are making Australian wind instruments originally used by indigenous groups known as didgeridoos.

On Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center room 101, these students will help others do the same at the Native Instrument Workshop. Students will build their own didgeridoos and Paiute drums, a drum from the North American Paiute tribes.

“We were really focused on thinking of fun things people would be interested in learning about,” said Rachel Tolley, a junior studying therapeutic recreation; she is one-quarter Native American.

“I was super excited for this event because I have that connection, but I also think it’s important for everyone to be connected to native cultures to understand our history,” Tolley said. “We want students to come who are interested in learning something new and having fun together.”

Tolley expressed the students planning the event encourage students to come, even if they don’t consider themselves musically talented.

“You don’t have to be really skilled to come,” Tolley said. “It’s all about being able to learn and have fun together. It really can nurture your passions.”

Emily Israelsen, a junior studying art, believes the workshop can provide a fun break from the normal routine.

“It’s just different from your normal life, so it spices up your life to expand your horizons and learn about a different culture,” Israelsen said.

Students can learn more about the event through the university calendar and purchase tickets at the bookstore or ticket office.