The Idaho Falls Spud Kings lost 7-1 to the Utah Outliers at the Mountain America Center Friday night.

“I thought we had a lapse and we gave up and they (our team) folded in on us,” said Spud Kings’ head coach Marty Quarters.

Idaho Falls held its first Teddy Bear Toss game of two this season. Fans threw teddy bears onto the ice after the Spud Kings scored their first goal, and all the teddy bears collected during the game were donated to Toys for Tots.

“The teddy bear toss is a great hockey tradition,” said Spud Kings assistant general manager Chris Hall. “Working with Toys for Tots is really cool. We are excited to do it again in November as we get ready for the holiday season.”

Friday was also breast cancer awareness night at the Mountain America Center. The Spud Kings wore special pink jerseys during the game. The jerseys were auctioned off after the game, and proceeds from the auction were given to the Mountain View Community Hospital and the Teton Cancer Institute.

The Spud Kings entered Friday’s game with a 3-3-1 record, after dropping their previous game against the Ogden Mustangs 3-1.

The Outliers came into Friday with a 5-3-0 record, coming off a 4-3 victory over the Provo Predators on Oct. 14.

Lukas Malant got the start in net for Idaho Falls. He was looking to rebound after taking the overtime loss in his previous start against Utah on Oct. 13.

Griffin Davis started in the net for Utah. He was looking to build off his last start against the Predators when he collected the win.

The Outliers opened the scoring 1:33 into the game when a Spud Kings turnover in the team’s own end led to Magzhan Sagadiev passing the puck to Grant Parshall who gave Utah a 1-0 lead.

After one period, Utah led Idaho Falls 1-0, while outshooting the Spud Kings 12-10.

The Outliers extended their lead 2:27 into the second period when Daniil Chuparnov took a shot from the faceoff circle that hit Malant but still found its way to the back of the net, giving them a 2-0 lead. David Utkin and Makar Klochkov collected assists on the goal.

The Spud Kings made the teddy bears fly with 2:10 remaining in the second period when Ty Walker put a loose puck past Davis to cut the deficit to 2-1. Ryan Johnson and DJ MacLeish collected assists on the goal.

After two periods, Utah led Idaho Falls 2-1, while the Spud Kings outshot them 29-24.

Utah extended their lead 2:57 into the third period when an Idaho Falls turnover led to Michael Schwartz walking into an open slot and shooting a puck off the post and in, putting them ahead 3-1.

The Outliers added another with 14:49 remaining in the game when Utkin found a loose puck and shot it past Malant, giving them a 4-1 lead. Mason Keller added an assist on the goal.

Garrett Joss tacked on another goal for the Outliers 23 seconds after the previous goal when he took a loose puck and made it 5-1.

Vladimir Pachenin replaced Malant in goal following the Joss goal.

“I thought he (Malant) was a little defeated,” Quarters said. “He’s a competitor and when you see your goalie’s shoulders slump and he is letting in goals that are not (what) he usually gives up then you have got to make a change. He is a really good goalie and we need to play harder for him.”

Ben Thornley-Hall added a goal for Utah with 8:51 remaining in the game, making the score 6-1. Parshall picked up an assist on the play.

Utkin added his second goal of the game with 8:51 remaining in the third period, to make the score 7-1. Klochkov and Chuparnov added assists on the goal.

In the end, Utah defeated Idaho Falls by 7-1, while being outshot 49-31 by the Spud Kings.

“We threw almost 50 shots at them and only came out with one goal and you’re not going to win with that in this league,” Quarters said. “But you can not give up seven goals. You cannot give up seven at home. So, you know, there is nothing we can do about it right now, but we can for tomorrow.”

For the Spud Kings, Malant was paired with the loss, stopping 31/38 shots.

For the Outliers, Davis collected the win, stopping 48/49 shots.

With the loss, Idaho Falls saw its record drop to 3-4-1 on the season.

The Spud Kings will return to action on Saturday night when they face the Utah Outliers.

Saturday’s game was previously scheduled to be in Utah, however, building issues have forced the game to be relocated to the Mountain America Center.

Fans who wish to attend the game can purchase tickets for $16 or stream the game on FlowSports.