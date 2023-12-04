The Idaho Falls Spud Kings lost 5-1 on the road against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Spud Kings entered Saturday with an 11-8-1 record, following a 2-1 victory over the Outliers on Friday.

Utah entered with a 12-8-2 record and were looking to rebound from Friday’s loss.

Prestyn Carter started in the goal for Idaho Falls. He was looking to build off his start in Friday’s win.

Philip Rondina was in the net for Utah and was looking to bounce back from his performance on Friday.

Tobias Omholt opened the scoring for the Spud Kings when he beat Rodina and gave them a 1-0 lead 7:14 into the opening period.

The Outliers evened the score with 2:00 remaining in the period when Garrett Joss found the back of the net, tying the game 1-1. Makar Klochkov and Jean-Sebastein Pack collected assists on the goal

After one period, the game was tied 1-1 while Utah outshot the Spud Kings 15-14.

Jake Howard gave the Outliers a 2-1 lead when he walked into the slot and ripped a shot into the back of the net, popping Carter’s water bottle, and putting them ahead with 13:04 remaining in the second period.

Utah doubled their lead when they entered the zone on an odd-man rush and Klochkov beat Carter from a sharp angle, putting them ahead 3-1 with 6:42 remaining in the period. Joss added an assist on the play.

After two periods, Utah led 2-1, while outshooting the Spud Kings 25-20.

The Outliers headed to the powerplay when Xavier Goodwin was called for a slashing penalty with 16:23 remaining in the game.

Adrian Gomez helped Utah capitalize on the powerplay when he shot a puck and gave them a 4-1 lead.

The Spud Kings returned to the penalty box when DJ MacLeish was handed a penalty for holding with 2:57 remaining in the game.

Utah capitalized on the powerplay when David Utkin found the back of the net, putting them ahead 5-1 with 1:09 remaining. Klochkov and Joss were given assists on the goal.

In the end, Utah defeated Iaho Falls 5-1, while outshooting them 34-25.

Carter was handed the loss for the Spud Kings, stopping 29/34 shots.

Rondina collected the win for the Outliers saving 24/25 shots.

Idaho Falls will return to action on Dec. 8 when they travel to Rock Springs to face the Grizzlies. The puck drop of that game will be at 7 p.m.