OPINION: Overcoming everything in the face of fear

March 11: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that general conference would be available only by broadcast; the NBA suspended its season.

March 12: BYU-Idaho moved all on-campus classes to online; the Church cancels all church meetings temporarily; the NCAA canceled the March Madness tournament.

March 16: Latter-day Saint temples closed indefinitely; the government directed everyone to limit all gathers to 10 people or less.

Every day felt more and more uncertain; every day, a little more out of control. With the first announcement about general conference, I remember thinking it was a wise decision considering the rise of COVID-19. However, as every day brought a new change, another thing canceled, I slowly started to feel uncertain for what was to come and fearful of the present circumstances.

The Coronavirus shattered everything as it was, leaving the world, all too suddenly, in chaos.

It is normal to feel scared in the midst of uncertainty. It is okay to feel fear but not to live in fear. Look fear right in the face and decide to overcome it.

In the face of fear, choose to be happy despite the uncertainty

Doctrine and Covenants 68:6 reads, “Wherefore, be of good cheer, and do not fear, for I the Lord am with you, and will stand by you.”

This whole experience has been a lot for me to handle. I feel out of control, going from planning out every day in my planner to not being able to plan anything in the coming months with any measure of certainty. At first, it was hard to feel joy; it was all too easily drowned out by the fear. I have been able to regain that happiness as I have put my trust in the Lord.

In the face of fear, let it be a motivation to push forward

Fear should motivate, not debilitate. In the midst of COVID-19, we need to rise from the fear and use this time to progress in ways we maybe didn’t expect.

With digital classes, we have a unique opportunity to be wherever we want. This could mean added time with family, with the opportunity to be at home instead of in Rexburg. With no sports to watch, there is a chance to refocus on things that might matter more.

It can feel hard to be motivated while stuck inside, but boredom can be a great motivator for creativity. Become motivated to learn a new skill, complete a puzzle, organize the house, start painting or spend that extra time finding ways to serve.

In the face of fear, choose faith

Faith and fear can’t exist at the same time. It’s okay to feel scared sometimes, but if we dwell on that fear, our faith becomes weaker.

In the October 2018 general conference, Elder Ronald A. Rasband gave an address entitled “Be Not Troubled.” His whole talk focused on allowing our faith to overcome our fears, beginning with standing in holy places.

“There is no room for fear in these holy places of God or in the hearts of His children. Why? Because of love. God loves us—always—and we love Him,” Elder Rasband said in his talk. “When we stand in holy places, we can feel God’s love, and ‘perfect love casteth out all fear.'”

With temples and churches closed, the home needs to be a holy place now more than ever. On top of that, we are instructed to stay home. While we should follow guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19, we don’t have to let it ruin our lives. We can rise above the trials and fear.

“Take heart, brothers and sisters,” Elder Rasband said. “Yes, we live in perilous times, but as we stay on the covenant path, we need not fear.”