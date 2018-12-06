Overcoming language barriers through writing

A student walks into the Writing Center looking for help with their research paper. The tutor comes over and introduces himself.

“Hello, my name is Johnathan,” the tutor says. “I will be your tutor today.”

The student may be a little curious because Johnathan has an accent.

Johnathan Gonzalez, a freshman studying construction management, has had a lot of experience helping people learn English.

Before coming to BYU-Idaho, Gonzalez worked at the Mexico City Missionary Training Center teaching Spanish to native English speakers. In addition, he taught English at his local university to basic and intermediate students.

“One of the things that we talked about in the interview (for the Writing Center) was that there were a lot of international students here at BYU-I, and he (the director of the Writing Center) would like someone that could help Spanish-speaking people,” Gonzalez said.

The Writing Center’s goal is to help students become better writers by giving them personalized instruction and helpful feedback on any part of the writing process.