Own your degree; customize your future

BYU-Idaho provides programs such as general education and interdisciplinary studies that benefit students, specifically incoming freshman. Here are the need-to-knows about these programs.

What is General Education?

Since 2008, each student was required to take certain courses know as Foundations to establish a groundwork for their education.

“My English class had me write papers that helped me think a lot, and all that thinking resulted in helping me figure out more about myself and life,” said Brooke Silva, a freshman studying biology.

Although many have benefited from foundations classes, some students haven’t always understood their purpose.

“I wish I knew what the main purpose of taking foundations classes beforehand. When I signed up for them, I didn’t really realize why I needed to take them,” said Mallory Carroll, a freshman studying biology. “Having taken those classes, I realize now that they help one become more well-rounded in the world today and explore different subjects.”

BYU-I continues to adapt its programs for the students’ advantage. They’ve recently switched from the Foundations program to General Education.

“In 2017, we started looking at our program to see if it was time to make some changes,” said Van Christman, associate academic vice president over curriculum. “President Gilbert and then President Eyring wanted us to include a College Success course as part of the program, and that was what got the ball rolling to revamp the program.”

College Success is a guiding course designed to assist new students through their first year. This course will serve as a catalyst for increased life skills, academic success, leadership experience and exploring various career opportunities.

This new program also gives students more flexibility. According to byui.edu, new incoming freshman will select courses of their choice to further their knowledge in three areas during their first two semesters: natural science, arts and humanities, and social science. This enables students to choose courses that pertain to their desired major, which then assists them in deciding if their selected major is right for them.

What is Interdisciplinary Studies?

“In the eternities, we will be fully interdisciplinary: an expert in everything,” said President Henry J. Eyring at an interdisciplinary studies forum.

BYU-I offers an interdisciplinary studies program to assist students in achieving their career goal from studying different subjects. It provides the necessary skills for their degree.

“Interdisciplinary studies, or IDS, is a degree that gives students the option to customize their education,” said Danae Romrell, dean of interdisciplinary studies.

Some students are using this program by combining event planning, business, floral design and horticulture to become a wedding planner; others integrate business with dance, construction or photography, so they can start their own business.

Students combine three different areas of studies to create their degree. They choose a concentration — an area of study that’s smaller than a major, but bigger than a minor — and integrate that with minors, certificates or clusters.

In the program, students take courses to learn the value of having various skills and how to solve complex problems.

“Interdisciplinary studies works really well for students who have a specific career goal in mind, and they know what skills they need to gain to achieve that career goal,” Romrell said.

While interdisciplinary studies has been a program for years, it has since been redesigned starting Spring 2019 semester. This new version is more helpful for students who start earlier — students in their freshman or sophomore year — so they can take advantage of the different G.E. requirements,” Romrell said.

Analee Bekmezian, a BYU-I alumna, couldn’t narrow down her list of passions.

“I never wanted to be (just) one thing,” Bekmezian said. “There were too many things I wanted to do.”

Bekmezian isn’t the only student who took advantage of this major. More than 700 students chose interdisciplinary studies.

Maria Hernandez, a sophomore studying communication, is in the midst of switching her major to interdisciplinary studies. She met with Caryn Esplin, associate dean of interdisciplinary studies, last semester and discovered a love for the program.

“I have so many interests,” Hernandez said. “I can get everything I want… and still study other areas.”

Hernandez wants to eventually work for a marketing team or manage a nutrition blog.

“I want to run a company for something that I love, and I think I can do that with IDS,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez is currently taking an Introduction to IDS course. She said she has learned how to be a team player and utilize each person’s ideas to create a solution.

“It’s about a lot of people from a lot of disciplines coming together and coming up with an idea that no one could figure out alone,” Hernandez said.

Yet, it’s common for students to not know what career they want until later on. William Fenn, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, shared his experience about how the major is preparing him for his career. Fenn wants to own a dental practice; however, he’d heard from other dentists that the business aspect of owning a dental practice was draining. He didn’t let that stop him.

“I felt that education in business and the prerequisites for business would be a great help to me later on in life,” Fenn said.

If you have any questions or are interested in this program, contact the advising office at advising@byui.edu or (208) 496-9800 or drop by Chapman Hall 101. For more information, visit the BYU-I website.