After just one semester at BYU-Idaho, Tessa Washburn, a freshman majoring in general studies is packing her belongings and transferring to The University of Utah.

“My family lives in Utah, and it has been really hard,” said Washburn. “I thought I would be able to adapt to that, but it has been really hard on me. I’ve cried every day because of my homesickness.”

Although Washburn is leaving, there are parts she will miss about BYU-I.

“I love the resources available,” Washburn said. “They want to you to succeed here. Part of the reason I am nervous to leave BYU-Idaho is because, academically, it is going to be a lot harder. They know college is tough, so they want to help you,”

For Washburn, the negatives of staying at BYU-I outweigh the positives.

She’s spent a thousand dollars in gas traveling to and from Rexburg to visit her family.

“I drive home every weekend,” Washburn said. “Since the beginning of the semester, I have only been here for the weekend twice. I’m really involved with my family. I just don’t want to miss out on the simple things like going to the movies or going to dinner with my cousins for a birthday.”

One reason she’s transferring is because she values Salt Lake City’s diversity.

“My brother is gay and married,” Washburn said. “I’m used to the diversity in Salt Lake City, and I love being able to see people be themselves.”

Salt Lake City is also closer to her home in Heber City and Kaysville. Rexburg is three and a half hours away from Kaysville by car and four from Heber City. Salt Lake City is only thirty minutes away.

“Salt Lake City is also close to my childhood friends, and I want to be close to them as well,” Washburn said.

Homesickness is a factor for other students who’ve left BYU-Idaho, but Washburn has believes people can learn from her experience.

“Homesickness can really suck, but I think everyone can adapt, given time,” Washburn said.