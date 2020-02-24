Paint your way closer to Christ with Jorge Cocco Santángelo

Disciples of Jesus Christ desire to help others access the sacred power of the Holy Spirit and at the very least give others a taste of the peace the Spirit can bring. Often spiritual thoughts and feelings are shared through words and stories, but Jorge Cocco Santangelo likes to share the Spirit through his art.

In a blog post for Altus Fine Art, Santángelo said, “I create art that helps you access spiritual feelings.”

Santángelo recently created a new exhibit called Sacred Events from the Book of Mormon scheduled for display at the Jacob Spori Building art gallery from March 4 through April 9. Join Jorge Cocco Santángelo on March 4 at the gallery for an artist reception.

Art has been Santángelo’s calling for his whole life. As a boy, he would fall asleep with a pencil in his hand and awake to pencil markings all over his blankets. As he grew up and matured, his talents developed right along with him.

Sketching isn’t the limit of Santángelo’s abilities; he has also studied sculpture, lithograph, etching, as well as ceramic and washi zokey (art with hand-made paper). Santángelo has even gone as far as creating his very own art style: Sacrocubism, a combination of the sacred and cubist art styles.

Sacrocubism harnesses the essence of cubism — the contents of the pictures are formed by harsh lines and shapes.

“I like that it’s very similar to representational art in the sense that you can still see what it is but it’s just stylized,” said Mikaela Maurer, a local artist and junior studying animal science. “I like having the geometric shapes play into the pieces but still show a pretty clear picture of what they drew.”

Despite not being a common painting method, Sacrocubism still has many fans.

“I feel like it’s done in a way that’s still respectful but just offers a unique perspective on scripture stories,” said Hannah Austin, a junior studying art. “Every artist has a unique vision of reality or stories, and I think Jorge does a beautiful job depicting his reality.”

With this specific style, details can be lost, meaning the importance of the story is the focus rather than the detail of the painting.

“The artist can better express an event with more liberty when he is not forced to represent things as the eye sees them, but as he perceives them,” Santángelo said in the interview with Altus Fine Art.

Museums across the world, specifically in Japan, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Spain and the United States have published Santangelo’s work. He has also published five art textbooks and has taught at the Universidad de las Américas, in Cholula, Mexico.