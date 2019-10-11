Painter ignites creativity through his gallery of experience

Vince Bodily, retired art faculty member, painted what he calls a genre-blending, poetic ode to revered artists.

Referencing the colors, shapes, processionals and themes of the people who inspired his own style, Bodily’s work is now on display in the Jacob Spori Gallery through Oct 17.

Bodily describes his exhibition, “An Artist’s Encomium,” as his love letter to the men and women he discovered along his artistic journey. He was inspired by great art teachers and students and implemented their structure into his work through study and practice.

He believes that art is an intuitive influence that every student can have access to through their inundation with images and music. Now retired from teaching at BYU-Idaho, Bodily wanted to create an individual experience for students.

“One of the things that great art does is produce emotion,” Bodily said. “That emotion is one I can’t calculate because it is individual to the viewer. It is theirs.”

When Bodily paints, he produces his own ideas, but leaves the interpretation up to the viewer. He pays homage to ancient poetry and art by weaving Latin and Greek phrases into the grid painted canvases.

Many of his paintings are based on photographs, self-portraits and classical orthodox themes resurrected through his use of color and framing.

“Art persuades people, and that is a moral thing, but I am not preaching,” Bodily said. “It is more of an experience.”

Bodily has been inspired by art for as long as he could grasp a crayon. One of his paintings resembles a photograph taken by his mother when he was 7 years old. It is the only black and white painting showing him holding a picture he drew of a tree.

In his youth, he dedicated himself to become an artist by creating images every day.

“You can feel the emotion in their faces even though (Bodily) might have been copying off of the self-portrait of Van Gogh or Saint Mary,” said Thomas Stiles, a freshman studying geology. “I’m inspired by the colors he used and how he made them his own.”

Bodily creates paintings to fulfill his emotional needs and considers the work done when it feels right.

“An Artist’s Encomium” is influenced by four elements: framed portraits of individual artists arranged in abecedarian order (following the alphabet), the boustrophedon grid (alternating directions), the adoption of colors each of the featured artists used in their own work and retrospective images to define landmarks along his journey as an artist.

“Bodily does a great job with the saturation, the color and all the people are so different. It makes me think,” said Tracy Falter, a sophomore studying art. “I come to the gallery to relax. Art does that.”

Bodily hopes his work can inspire students who are chasing an art career.

“It has to be driven intrinsically; it’s a calling. The greatest artists drew from a child, were nurtured in art, worked passionately, immersed themselves in art and acquired a vision,” Bodily said. “If you can’t do those things, you won’t become an artist.”

Bodily believes that we can develop a drive by doing what we love.

“Pursue your passions, fall in love with something and do it well. Do what you love and do it in an excellent way,” he said.

Combined with the gallery, Bodily launched his book Becoming Artists to help students and art patrons understand the journey to be a great artist. It is available to all BYU-I students and faculty on the university website.

“We are still learning about art. It is all visual, it is all musical,” Bodily said. “Hopefully, your education will encompass the humanities and art. When I paint, I produce my work, but I leave it up to the viewer.”

The gallery is currently open to the public until Oct 17, 2019.